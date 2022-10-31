Home States Telangana

Telangana weavers send thousands of postcards to PM; demand rollback of GST on handloom products

The participants were carrying pictures of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and state Handlooms and Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao as well as placards. 

Published: 31st October 2022 11:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 11:30 PM   |  A+A-

Weavers, Weaving, Textile, Handlooms

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustration)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: In a novel protest, thousands of handloom weavers from Telangana on Monday sent postcards to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding the rollback of Goods and Service Tax (GST) on handlooms.

Thousands of postcards were deposited at the General Post Office (GPO). Weavers and handloom supporters gathered at Nizam College Grounds and marched to GPO in a rally.

The participants were carrying pictures of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and state Handlooms and Textiles Minister K. T. Rama Rao as well as placards with the demand to roll back the GST.

The wavers demanded the Centre to immediately roll back five percent GST on handlooms products and its raw materials.

The weavers wrote the postcards responding to the call given by Rama Rao who launched the campaign on October 22 demanding GST rollback. The campaign received a massive response from weavers spread across the state.

Member of Legislative Council L. Ramana, Chinta Prabhakar, Chairman, Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation Ltd, Guduri Praveen, Chairman, Telangana Powerloom and Textiles Development Corporation Ltd, former Rajya Sabha MP Ananda Bhaskar Rapolu, and Warangal Mayor Gundu Sudharani participated in the programme and the rally.

Addressing people gathered at the college grounds, Ramana demanded that the GST should be rolled back. He has also demanded the union government to restore the schemes for weavers which were scrapped, including ICICI Lombard Health Scheme and Mahatma Gandhi Bunkar Bima Yojana.

Ramana said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao took several measures to protect the handlooms sector. Some of them are Nethanna Ku Bima, Chenetha Mithra, Nethannaku Cheyutha and loan waiver to weavers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Handloom weavers Telangana Prime Minister Narendra Modi GST
India Matters
Armed Forces personnel carry the dead body of a victim, recovered during a rescue operation after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi. (Photo | PTI)
Morbi bridge collapse: 47 kids among those dead, two-year-old Duruku Zhala the youngest
Local residents struggle to cross the flooded Ganeshapuram Subway in Vyasarapadi, following incessant rains, on November 1, 2022. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Two dead in rain-related incidents across Chennai; orange alert issued
Indian actress Rambha who recently met with a car accident in Canada. (Photo | Rambha Indrakumar Instagram)
Actor Rambha and her kids injured in car crash in Canada, daughter Sasha hospitalised
HDFC Chairman Deepak Parekh. (File Photo))
Biggest risks currently are not economic disruptions but despotic governments: Deepak Parekh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp