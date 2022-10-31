Tension in Karimnagar after police deny permission for Jamaat’s event in Telangana

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for some time at Shalimar Function Hall near Kashmir Gadda in Karimnagar on Sunday when police denied permission to Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to hold a grand get-together with non-Muslim girls and women in attendance.

The women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a socio-religious organisation, which planned the programme offered to provide lunch to non-Muslim girls and women who attend it. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) requested Karimnagar police commissioner not to grant permission for the get-together. VHP warned of serious consequences if the get-together takes place.

Sensing the possibility for a communal clash, police were deployed in large numbers at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.Vutukuru Radhakrishna Reddy, president of the gau raksha wing of VHP alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was trying to trap Hindu girls as part of ‘love jihad’.

“The proposed programme hurts self-respect of Hindus,” he said. He demanded that the police should take stringent action against the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind members. He also requested Hindu girls not to attend such programmes.

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for some time at Shalimar Function Hall near Kashmir Gadda in Karimnagar on Sunday when police denied permission to Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to hold a grand get-together with non-Muslim girls and women in attendance. The women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a socio-religious organisation, which planned the programme offered to provide lunch to non-Muslim girls and women who attend it. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) requested Karimnagar police commissioner not to grant permission for the get-together. VHP warned of serious consequences if the get-together takes place. Sensing the possibility for a communal clash, police were deployed in large numbers at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.Vutukuru Radhakrishna Reddy, president of the gau raksha wing of VHP alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was trying to trap Hindu girls as part of ‘love jihad’. “The proposed programme hurts self-respect of Hindus,” he said. He demanded that the police should take stringent action against the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind members. He also requested Hindu girls not to attend such programmes.