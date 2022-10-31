Home States Telangana

Tension in Karimnagar after police deny permission for Jamaat’s event in Telangana

Sensing the possibility for a communal clash, police were deployed in large numbers at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.

Published: 31st October 2022 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for some time at Shalimar Function Hall near Kashmir Gadda in Karimnagar on Sunday when police denied permission to Jamaat-e-Islami Hind to hold a grand get-together with non-Muslim girls and women in attendance.

The women’s wing of Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, a socio-religious organisation, which planned the programme offered to provide lunch to non-Muslim girls and women who attend it. However, Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) requested Karimnagar police commissioner not to grant permission for the get-together. VHP warned of serious consequences if the get-together takes place.

Sensing the possibility for a communal clash, police were deployed in large numbers at the venue to avoid any untoward incident.Vutukuru Radhakrishna Reddy, president of the gau raksha wing of VHP alleged that Jamaat-e-Islami Hind was trying to trap Hindu girls as part of ‘love jihad’.

“The proposed programme hurts self-respect of Hindus,” he said. He demanded that the police should take stringent action against the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind members. He also requested Hindu girls not to attend such programmes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shalimar Function Hall Kashmir Gadda Karimnagar Jamaat-e-Islami Hind
India Matters
Rescue operation underway after an old suspension bridge over the Machchhu river collapsed, in Morbi district, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022. (PTI)
Collapsed Morbi suspension bridge had reopened 5 days back after repair work; lacked 'fitness' certificate
DJB official takes bath from Yamuna water on Sunday to make a point that the river is not toxic | PTI
Delhi Jal Board official bathes with sprayed Yamuna water to prove BJP MP Verma wrong
Puri seer Swami Nischalananda Saraswati
Puri seer’s remarks on Christ irk Christians in Chhattisgarh
PM Modi Gets emotional on Morbi Incident during address to Officer Trainees of 97th Common Foundation Course at culmination of Aarambh at Kevadia. (Photo | EPS)
My heart goes out to victims of Morbi tragedy: PM Modi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp