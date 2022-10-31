Home States Telangana

Woman kills self as police refuse to book daughter’s harasser in Telangana

Humiliated over the police inaction, Venkataramana consumed pesticide and died while undergoing treatment on Sunday.

Published: 31st October 2022 04:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st October 2022 04:19 AM   |  A+A-



Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A woman reportedly died by suicide by consuming pesticide on Sunday allegedly over police inaction in the sexual harassment case of her daughter in Tatibuchhannagudem village under Annapureddypalli Mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

A few days ago, the victim, Tati Venkataramana, along with her husband Venkatesh, lodged a complaint at the Annapureddypalli police station stating that their elder daughter was kidnapped by one of their relatives, K Veeraraghavulu.

However, instead of taking appropriate action, the Sub-Inspector (SI) registered a missing case and produced both of them at the police station and forced them to settle the issue, Venkatesh alleged, adding that the accused was let off with just a warning.

Repeated offences

A week later, Veeraraghavulu attempted to rape Venkataramana’s elder daughter at their residence.
At that time, the accused was handed over to the police with the help of locals.

However, the SI sent the accused home even though Venkatesh had lodged a complaint seeking action against the accused for harassing his daughter regularly, sources said. The accused wasn’t even called for questioning for the past week, Venkatesh alleged.

Humiliated over the police inaction, Venkataramana consumed pesticide and died while undergoing treatment on Sunday. Relatives and villagers staged a sit-in in front of the Annapureddypalli police station demanding action against the SI. Later, senior police officials reached the spot and assured that they would take appropriate measures to ensure justice in the matter.

