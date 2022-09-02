Will wash ‘dirty pink linen’ of TRS at public meeting: MP Dharmapuri

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Hoping to take the wind out of the sails of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Nizamabad BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind on Thursday said that he would wash the dirty linen of the TRS government at a public meeting on September 3, two days ahead of the pink party chief’s visit to Nizamabad district.

The BJP leader said that he would focus on the unkept promises made in the TRS manifestos of 2014 and 2018 and expose Rao’s “omissions and commissions”. The public meeting, christened Induru Janataaku Jawab De, will be held at BLN Gardens in the town.

Speaking to the media on Thursday, Arvind said that to date he had not received Rao’s itinerary which he should get as he is the local MP. He should get a proper invitation to the official review and the public meeting. He said he would not attend the CM’s programmes unless he is properly invited in accordance with protocol.

Arvind wrote an open letter to the people of the Nizamabad district sensitising them about the “failures” of the State government and another note on the achievements of the BJP-led Union government and the progress achieved in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency thus far. Copies of the letter and the report will be sent to every household in the Nizamabad Lok Sabha constituency.

He said the TRS government which was completing eight years in office, is cutting a sorry figure, unable to take up any measure that actually benefited the people. The CM should answer the issues that he was raising in his open letter and come out with an explanation as to what held him back from implementing his promises.

“It’s nothing but a betrayal of the people of Telangana,” he said. The MP said: “In the coming three months, the BJP will make the TRS go through a miserable phase. “We are not going to let it go scot-free,” he said.

Arvind said that about two-and-a-half years ago, the Railway Ministry had sanctioned Madhavnagar Railway Overbridge and released Rs 30 crore which is its share of estimated investment. But to date, the State government has not commenced its part of the work.

