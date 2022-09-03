Home States Telangana

Ex-judge doubts validity of Polavaram execution

The retired judge said that the AP Reorganisation Act should have been amended to help the government function constitutionally.

Polavaram Project. (Photo | Express)

HYDERABAD: Former Supreme Court judge Jasti Chelameswar on Friday found fault with the Centre for making the Andhra Pradesh State government ‘execute’ the Polavaram project at the recommendation of the Niti Aayog without at least amending the AP Reorganisation Act-2014 through which the project was given national status. 

The retired judge said that the AP Reorganisation Act should have been amended to help the government function constitutionally. Speaking at the launch of a book titled “Jalayagnam - Polavaram, Oka Sahasi Prayatnam”, written by former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy’s close advisor KVP Ramachandra Rao, Justice Chelameswar told the audience, which comprised demagogues and former bureaucrats, that:

“The Polavaram project was declared as a project of national importance under Section 90 of Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act which was made by the Parliament of India. Even when the government wants to implement the recommendations of Niti Aayog or any other body, they should have amended the said Act to give constitutional validity.” 

Expressing suspicion over the constitutional validity of allowing the State government to execute the national project, he said that it was done without following the constitutional procedures. “Why did none of the Members of Parliament question it when the Centre made the State execute the project, flouting the Act made in the very Parliament? The leaders should question themselves whether it is important to work as per the Constitution or the party line they are affiliated with. Constitution and democracy will survive if the leaders think along those lines,” the retired Supreme Court judge said. 

