Telangana HC stays acquisition of 102 acre land in Siddipet

The Telangana High Court has stayed the notification for the acquisition of more than 102 acres of land in Mutrajpally village, Gajwel mandal, Siddipet district.

Published: 03rd September 2022 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2022 05:19 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has stayed the notification for the acquisition of more than 102 acres of land in Mutrajpally village, Gajwel mandal, Siddipet district. Justice B Vijaysen Reddy granted the stay in a petition claiming that GO 35 does not apply to the preliminary notification.

Petitioner Cheruku Srinivas Reddy who is a Pattadar for an extent of 5 ½  acres in Sy No. 326 Mutrajpally village, had challenged the preliminary notification issued on January 30, 2021, where an extent of over 102 acres was proposed to be acquired for the construction of 2BHK houses for project displaced families in Mallannasagar reservoir.

According to the counsel for petitioner Gouraram Rajasekhar Reddy, the GO 35 is inapplicable to the above mentioned preliminary notification because it relates to homes for project-displaced families but not to the irrigation project (dams, canals, spillways, and embankments).

The pattadars of land to be acquired via the challenged preliminary notification are being displaced under the pretence of rehabilitating the project displaced families. Furthermore, he stated that patta lands are bought when appropriate government land is available nearby. 

TAGS
Telangana High Court Siddipet
