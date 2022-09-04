Firm provides Rs 2 lakh worth of study items to students

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Vidya Global Foundation (VGF) distributed school kits to 100 students of the old Government High School in Karimnagar on Saturday. Items, including bags, notebooks and other stationary items, worth about Rs 2 lakh were provided to students as part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative.

District Educational Officer (DEO) CHVS Janardhan Rao attended the event as chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, he lauded VGF’s initiative and said it will encourage the students. School headmaster P Aruna Devi also participated in the programme.

