‘Raid politics’ won’t work in Telangana: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Suspecting that the BJP-led Central government might use its agencies against its opponents in the State, TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao, reportedly said that there was no need for TRS leaders to fear the threats of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) or CBI. While recalling how the BJP targeted its political opponents RJD, Shiv Sena and AAP, Rao reportedly asked MLAs, MLCs and MPs to be cautious. Rao, however, averred that the BJP’s typical politics would not work in Telangana like in other States while addressing the TRS Legislature Party (TRSLP) meeting at Telangana Bhavan on Saturday.

Sources said that Rao felt that there was a need to take the consent of respective State governments for conducting ED and CBI raids. If necessary, States should wage a legal battle against the Centre, the Chief Minister reportedly remarked. Rao, according to sources, recalled several instances of the BJP “misusing” central investigation agencies in other States including in West Bengal, Maharashtra, Delhi and others.

In his recent visit to Patna, Chandrasekhar Rao backed ‘no general consent to CBI’ demand of the Bihar’s ruling Mahaghatbandhan. It is not yet clear whether the State government too will withdraw “general consent to CBI” on the lines of West Bengal or not. Rao, in Saturday’s meeting, wanted Ministers and MLAs to be alert and active and mingle with the people, as more number of Union Ministers descend on the State.

TRS to get 90 seats

Exuding confidence that the TRS’ base in the state was intact, Rao told his party leaders that TRS would get 90 seats, if the elections were held to the Assembly right now. Rao said that in Munugode too, the TRS was leading with 15 per cent votes over the Congress.

He predicted that the BJP only be able to get third position in Munugode. Rao, however, said that the party would not take the Munugode bypoll easily and appoint one MLA each for two villages. Before implementing Dalit Bandhu scheme in 118 Assembly segments, Rao is likely to conduct a national meet with Dalit leaders.

3-day session

According to sources, the State Legislature session will be conducted on September 6, 13 and 14. However, a final decision will be taken at the BAC meeting.

