Telangana stresses on power dues payable by AP at SZC meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: When the Karnataka raised objections over the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Nakkalagandi LIS from the foreshore of Srisailam at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that the officials place the issue before the Apex Council. Amit Shah observed that Southern Zonal Council was only an advisory body and the place the irrigation issue before the Apex Council.

However, Telangana officials stated that Karnataka cannot object, as the two projects were taken up within the entitled share in Krishna river waters as per the Bachawat Tribunal Award. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Special Chief Secretary (Finance and SR) K Ramakrishna Rao, Additional DGP (Law and Order), She teams and Bharosa, Swathi Lakra, TS Transco Joint Managing Director C Sreenivasa Rao and Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief B Hari Ram attended the meeting.

The TS officials contended that the DPR of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS was already submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Nakkalagandi LIS DPR is under finalisation. However, Karnataka requested that the issue may be taken up by the Central government.But, Amit Shah suggested placing the issue before the Apex Council.

POWER DUES: The dues of ` 6,015 crore to paid by Power Utilities of Telangana to AP towards power supplied by the latter after State bifurcation was also figured in the meeting. The power dues issue was taken up by the 12th Standing Committee meeting held on May 28, wherein, it was decided to place the item for consideration by the 30th SZC. But, before the SZC had met, the Ministry of Power issued orders on August 28, to Telangana to pay the power dues to Andhra Pradesh. The TS government informed the SZC about t`17,828 crore receivable from AP Power Utilities to Telangana and that Ministry of Power issued orders without considering the amounts payable to Telangana.

HYDERABAD: When the Karnataka raised objections over the construction of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme and Nakkalagandi LIS from the foreshore of Srisailam at the Southern Zonal Council meeting held in Thiruvananthapuram on Saturday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah suggested that the officials place the issue before the Apex Council. Amit Shah observed that Southern Zonal Council was only an advisory body and the place the irrigation issue before the Apex Council. However, Telangana officials stated that Karnataka cannot object, as the two projects were taken up within the entitled share in Krishna river waters as per the Bachawat Tribunal Award. Home Minister Mahmood Ali, Special Chief Secretary (Finance and SR) K Ramakrishna Rao, Additional DGP (Law and Order), She teams and Bharosa, Swathi Lakra, TS Transco Joint Managing Director C Sreenivasa Rao and Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief B Hari Ram attended the meeting. The TS officials contended that the DPR of Palamuru Rangareddy LIS was already submitted to the Central Water Commission (CWC) and Nakkalagandi LIS DPR is under finalisation. However, Karnataka requested that the issue may be taken up by the Central government.But, Amit Shah suggested placing the issue before the Apex Council. POWER DUES: The dues of ` 6,015 crore to paid by Power Utilities of Telangana to AP towards power supplied by the latter after State bifurcation was also figured in the meeting. The power dues issue was taken up by the 12th Standing Committee meeting held on May 28, wherein, it was decided to place the item for consideration by the 30th SZC. But, before the SZC had met, the Ministry of Power issued orders on August 28, to Telangana to pay the power dues to Andhra Pradesh. The TS government informed the SZC about t`17,828 crore receivable from AP Power Utilities to Telangana and that Ministry of Power issued orders without considering the amounts payable to Telangana.