Home States Telangana

End conspiratorial politics in Telangana, Harish Rao tells BJP

Harish Rao said that the Centre had failed in implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Telangana Finance Minister T Harish Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tearing into the claims made by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press meet on Saturday, State Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that BJP and the Union Ministers must put an end to the ‘conspiratorial politics’. He noted that Sitharaman told lies on various issues.

In response to Sitharaman’s demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s photo be displayed at ration shops, Harish wondered whether Narendra Modi, as Chief Minister of Gujarat, displayed pictures of the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh anywhere.

“She (Sitharaman) claimed that Telangana had not submitted the detailed project report (DPR) for the Kaleshwaram project, but the Central Water Commission accorded all the permissions for the Kaleshwaram project only after the State government had submitted the DPR. The Technical Advisory Committee of Jal Shakti approved the project with an estimated cost of Rs 80,190 crore,” he said.

“The State government submitted proposals for investment clearance in 2018. The Centre has not accorded investment clearance over the last four years. Now, they say that granting national status to Kaleshwaram is not possible as it did not have investment clearance,” he said.

Harish Rao said that the Centre had failed in implementing the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. He said that the Central government rolled back several welfare schemes and reduced its contribution to various other initiatives. He also alleged that the Centre was not following the FRBM rules while stating that it had every right to control the FRBM loans of the States.

“While the Centre restricts states against opting for off-budget borrowings, the Centre itself has not abstained from doing the same,” Harish said. He wondered whether the State and the Centre had different rules.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi T Harish Rao
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp