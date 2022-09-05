Home States Telangana

How fake agents put lives of job seekers from rural Telangana at risk in Malaysia

As he could not bear his medical costs there, he thought of returning to India.

Published: 05th September 2022 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th September 2022 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Fraud

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bhutagadda Rajendhar, 23, a native of Lakshmidevipally village of Sarangapur mandal in Jagtial district, was forced to return from Dubai, where he had found a job only seven months ago, after his father’s death in 2018. The expenses for the father’s treatment had left the family under a debt of Rs 8 lakh, and Rajendhar had no means to pay it back. That was when he got in touch with an agent who promised to get him a job at a supermarket in Malaysia.

To clear the debts, Rajendhar went to Malaysia on July 16, 2022, on a tourist visa, which cost him Rs 1.5 lakh. He finally started working there without a valid work permit, putting himself at risk. A few days ago, he developed severe pain in his lower abdomen due to kidney stones. As he could not bear his medical costs there, he thought of returning to India. His agent demanded 3,000 Malaysian Ringgits to arrange his travel back home, but he had no money.

Feeling helpless, he called G Muralidhar Reddy, Vice-President of Gulf JAC, seeking his help. After the issue was raised with the Indian High Commission through the ‘MADAD’ portal, Indian officials came to his rescue.

Chitipally Bhojanna, 49, a native of Mendora mandal of Nizamabad district, went to Malaysia on August 27, 2022, after spending Rs 1.2 lakh on a tourist visa and paying Rs 80,000 to his agents to secure a job there. Upon reaching there, he spoke with his family members. An hour later, his agent informed his family that Bhojanna had died of Covid-19.

Rajendhar and Bhojanna are among hundreds of people from rural Telangana being duped by fake agents on the pretext of getting them jobs. They are charged lakhs of rupees for a Malaysian tourist visa, which actually costs around Rs 30,000 only.

“People desperate to find a job fall prey to these fake agents, who send them to Malaysia on tourist visas and get them menial work. In most cases, the visa papers are improper, and migrants face problems at every step of the process — from flying there to finding a job,” says Reddy.

“The agents and job seekers do not register on the e-Migrate portal, which makes the migrant workers eligible for the Centre’s Pravasi Bharatiya Bhima Yojna,” he adds.Under the scheme, the victims’ family members who die from an accident abroad get ‘10 lakh. In case of a problem with the visa sponsor (employer or agent), there is a mechanism for the Indian High Commission to intervene and ensure a return ticket to the workers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
visa fraud
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during the party's 'Mehangai Par Halla Bol' rally on price rise, at Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Tharoor meets Gehlot as Congress workers raise chorus for making Rahul party chief during Delhi rally
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India lodged over 1.64 lakh suicides in 2021, highest ever in a calendar year: NCRB data
Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra. (Photo | PTI)
No eggs and chicken in diet for MP juvenile homes, says MP Home Minister despite gazette notification
What we know about the accident that claimed the life of Cyrus Mistry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp