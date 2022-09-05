Home States Telangana

Telangana B.Tech student hit by train while filming video for social media

Doctors on duty at the MGM emergency ward informed that Akshay Raj received injuries on his head and was bleeding inside the cerebellum.

Telangana B.Tech student hit by train

Railway personnel rush to help Akshay Raj who was hit by a train on Sunday.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA: A 17-year-old B.Tech student received grievous injuries when he was hit by a speeding train while filming a video for Instagram Reels on the railway track near the Kazipet Railway Station on Sunday.

Gangman Sudhakar saw the train hitting Chintakula Akshay Raj and informed GRP head constable K Dayasagar who rushed to the spot. Akshay Raj was rushed to the MGM Hospital, where his condition is described as “serious”.

Doctors have suggested his family shift him to Hyderabad for better treatment.

Doctors on duty at the MGM emergency ward informed that Akshay Raj received injuries on his head and was bleeding inside the cerebellum. His left leg and hand have been badly damaged, they said.

According to Dayasagar, Akshay Raj and his two friends were filming the video when the mishap occurred.

