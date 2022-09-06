Home States Telangana

CPI leader Raja all praise for Telangana CM KCR for taking on BJP

, Raja said that the Telangana Chief Minister was emulating what Nitish Kumar had done in Bihar.  

CPI national general secretary D Raja has a word with veteran party leader Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy on Monday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Communist Party of India (CPI) national general secretary D Raja showered praise on Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his “fight” against BJP. Speaking at the CPI State conference here on Monday, Raja said that the Telangana Chief Minister was emulating what Nitish Kumar had done in Bihar.  

The CPI leader accused the Narendra Modi-led government of destroying the secular fabric of Indian polity. “The RSS-backed BJP government is trying to convert the secular State into a Hindutva State.  All the secular and democratic forces should unite to defeat the BJP in the next Lok Sabha elections,” he said.“The coming parliament elections are very critical for our country and its future. We have to defeat BJP and RSS,” Raja called on his party cadres.

Describing socialism as the alternative, CPI national general secretary asked his party to effectively use the strength of the working class to clinch political power and not merely for achieving economic demands. He said that neo-liberal policies were further increasing economic inequalities, exposing the failures of the capitalist system.

He advised the Congress to change its policies and focus on addressing internal dissensions.Several CPI leaders including Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, K Narayana, Tammineni Veerabhadram and others were also present at the conference.

