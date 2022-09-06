Cut Modi, get free power: KCR’s call to farmers

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that he would announce his national political journey from Nizamabad. After inaugurating the Integrated District Office Complex (IDOC) and TRS district party office building here, he addressed a public meeting at the Giriraj College grounds.

He predicted the downfall of the BJP in the 2024 elections and formation of a farmers’ government at Delhi. “Very soon we will see a BJP-mukt Bharath,” he reiterated. The Chief Minister stressed the need for secular and democratic parties to come together to drive out communal forces.

He said that the new government would provide free power to the farmers all over the country. Rao accused the Narendra Modi government of writing off Rs 12 lakh crore loans of industrialists. “But he is not willing to pay Rs 1.45 lakh crore per annum to provide free power to the farmers who consume only 20 per cent of the electricity in the country. Instead, the BJP government is bent on fixing meters to electric pumps and burden the farmers with power bills. Rao called on farmers to cut Modi’s power to The Prime Minister after privatising several key sectors is now planning to do the same with the agriculture sector. He is trying to create a situation in which the farmers would be compelled to hand over their land to industrialists,” alleged the Chief Minister.

“After decades of struggle we have achieved a separate Telangana and we are not sparing any efforts to put the State on the path to progress. It’s right time for us to play a key role in setting things right at national level. If we don’t accept our responsibility, the country will suffer irreparable damage.” He received a resounding ‘no’ from the public at the meeting when he asked whether they wanted rivers to flow with water or blood of communal passions.

“The Narendra Modi government has failed on all fronts and, to cover up its failures and continue in power, it’s bringing divisions among opposition parties and pulling down non-BJP governments in States,” he alleged. Chandrasekhar Rao assured Nizamabad farmers that Kaleshwaram water would soon reach Nizamsagar as well as all corners of the district.

He called upon people to discuss among themselves the development and welfare activities in their villages that had taken place before and after the formation of Telangana. The Chief Minister announced on the occasion Rs 100 crore for the development of Nizamabad and the construction of an auditorium in place of the old collector office. He also announced Rs 10 crore for each Assembly constituency development. Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, all the MLAs and MLCs in the district and the ZP chairman attended the CM’s public meeting.

