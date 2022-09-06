Home States Telangana

Telangana: Teachers protest with kids over transfers, held

Mutual transfers have been done for spouses only in 19 districts till now and the issue has been neglected for eight months, they insisted. The teachers were taken into custody and later released.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:42 AM   |  A+A-

A boy cries as a cop tries to separate him from his father during teachers’ protest | RVK Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Couples who are government teachers, held a protest along with their children at the Directorate of School Education at Saifabad on Teachers’ Day on Monday, demanding that the State government complete the mutual transfer of spouses which is yet to be completed in 13 districts.

The teachers, whose spouses were allocated to far-off places during the allocation of cadre as per GO 317, said that officials were not following the Chief Minister’s orders. They stressed that teachers, along with their spouses were to be accommodated in the same district.

The TSUTF’s State committee has demanded that the State government immediately issue orders to allocate spouses in the same districts as per GO 317. According to them, the government was violating the GO, causing immense mental agony.

It condemned the arrest of hundreds of women teachers along with their children, who were put in various police stations in the city before being released, that too on Teachers’ Day.

Bandi Sanjay condemns arrests

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Monday condemned the arrest of hundreds of teachers in 13 districts on Sunday, when they tried to voice their concerns regarding the allocation of cadres as per GO 317. A group of job seekers, who have been waiting for years to secure government jobs in the Panchayat Raj Department on compassionate grounds, met Sanjay. He said if the government fails to respond, the BJP will solve their issue after coming to power

