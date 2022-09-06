Home States Telangana

Telangana health department steps up efforts to prevent dengue spread

Health Minister Harish Rao directed the officials to prepare a plan for eradicating the disease. in the areas with the highest number of dengue cases.

Published: 06th September 2022 05:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th September 2022 05:16 AM   |  A+A-

dengue, malaria, mosquito

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the spike in dengue cases in Telangana, the state health department has stepped up efforts to stop the spread of the vector-borne disease. Within the GHMC limits, the dengue cases increased from 542 in July to 1,827 in August. The civic body authorities have deployed nearly 1,600 entomology experts as part of the drive against the disease.

“All measures would be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. If anybody develops symptoms like fever, they should visit Basti Dawakhanas and undergo dengue tests. In areas where dengue cases are high, medical staff should conduct door-to-door fever survey in coordination with GHMC officials,” Health Minister Harish Rao told officials during a review meeting held on Monday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao also participated in the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, he said over the last three years, the ‘10 minutes at 10 am’ programme, which ensured there was no contaminated water in and around people’s houses, has fetched good results. He directed the officials to prepare a plan for eradicating the disease. in the areas with the highest number of dengue cases.

Free blood for patients

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harish Rao said that the State would arrange a blood donation camp in Hyderabad and surrounding constituencies to provide free blood to needy people. He said nearly 10,000 units of blood had been collected on the occasion of Swatantra Vajrotsavam. “Arrangements to provide the blood to patients for free are in place.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Telangana dengue cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
Delhi Excise Scam: ED raids 30 locations pan-India excluding Sisodia's house
(Express Illustrations)
Fourth IAS officer in UP seeks early retirement
Representational Photo
Rude Awakening: Men are more prone to suicide than women
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Arya Samaj certificate does not prove marriage: Allahabad HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp