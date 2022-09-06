Telangana health department steps up efforts to prevent dengue spread

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Amid the spike in dengue cases in Telangana, the state health department has stepped up efforts to stop the spread of the vector-borne disease. Within the GHMC limits, the dengue cases increased from 542 in July to 1,827 in August. The civic body authorities have deployed nearly 1,600 entomology experts as part of the drive against the disease.

“All measures would be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes. If anybody develops symptoms like fever, they should visit Basti Dawakhanas and undergo dengue tests. In areas where dengue cases are high, medical staff should conduct door-to-door fever survey in coordination with GHMC officials,” Health Minister Harish Rao told officials during a review meeting held on Monday.

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao also participated in the meeting. Speaking at the meeting, he said over the last three years, the ‘10 minutes at 10 am’ programme, which ensured there was no contaminated water in and around people’s houses, has fetched good results. He directed the officials to prepare a plan for eradicating the disease. in the areas with the highest number of dengue cases.

Free blood for patients

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harish Rao said that the State would arrange a blood donation camp in Hyderabad and surrounding constituencies to provide free blood to needy people. He said nearly 10,000 units of blood had been collected on the occasion of Swatantra Vajrotsavam. “Arrangements to provide the blood to patients for free are in place.”

