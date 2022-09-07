Home States Telangana

Bharat Jodo Yatra to instil confidence among the people: Revanth

Stating that TPCC will join Rahul’s walkathon in solidarity, Revanth said that the party will draw an action plan after consulting important leaders.

Published: 07th September 2022 05:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2022 05:58 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy releases the Bharat Jodo Yatra posters along with Congress activists at the Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Tuesday | Jwala

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra, to be led by Rahul Gandhi, is above politics and above gaining any advantage in elections, and is being undertaken to instil confidence among the masses and dispel the fear induced by BJP. He appealed to the people to participate in lakhs whenever the Yatra enters the state.

Addressing a press conference here, Revanth said that Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana on October 24 or 25, and will be carried out for 15 days covering nearly 350 km. The TPCC chief released the route map for the Yatra. He said that the Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Telangana at Makthal and proceed through Devarakadra, Jadcherla, Shadnagar, Shamshabad, Muttangi (ORR), Patancheru, Sangareddy, Jogipet, Shankarampet and Madnoor.

Stating that TPCC will join Rahul’s walkathon in solidarity, Revanth said that the party will draw an action plan after consulting important leaders. The Telangana Congress has given a call to conduct at least 10 km padayatra at the grassroots level in solidarity with Rahul.

Meanwhile, as many as six leaders were selected from the State party unit to walk along with Rahul, spanning a distance of about 3,500 km through 12 states -- from Kanyakumari to Jammu and Kashmir. ‘Bharat Padayatris’ from Telangana includes Dr Kethoori Venkatesh, Santhosh Kolkunda, Venkat Reddy, Katti Karrthika Goud, Dr Belliah Naik Telavath and Anulekha Boosa. Revanth, Uttam Kumar Reddy, T Subbirami Reddy, SA Sampath and others will attend Bharat Jodo Yatra on the first day. 

Pragathi Bhavan needs to be raided: TPCC chief
Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s official residence has become the centre for all scams, Revanth suspected that the TRS president’s daughter was either directly or indirectly linked with the Delhi liquor scam case. He also said that Pragathi Bhavan should be raided by the Central agencies to unearch evidence in the Delhi liquor scam case. 

Gaddar calls on Revanth
Balladeer Gaddar on Tuesday requested the Congress to force the BJP-led Union government to christen the newly constructed Parliament building after Constitution Drafting Committee chairman Dr BR Ambedkar. Gaddar called upon Revanth at the Gandhi Bhavan. 

Responding to his request, Revanth said that he would form a committee to discuss the request with civil society organisations and within the party to send a report to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. 

