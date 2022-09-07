KCR meetings a smokescreen: Bandi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was holding public meetings and airing his plans to enter the national political arena only to divert the attention of the people from ED raids on individuals and companies in the State, which were clearly pointing towards the involvement of his family members, and from the death of four women who underwent family planning surgeries at Ibrahimpatnam PHC on August 25.

Addressing the media at BJP party office at Nampally, Sanjay demanded the resignations of Health Minister T Harish Rao and Director of Public Health G Srinivas Rao, holding them responsible for the death of the four women due to botched family planning surgeries on August 25.

“The Health Minister ordering revocation of the licence of the surgeon who performed the surgeries clearly shows that the State government has decided to make him the scapegoat. How can he take that decision even before the final inquiry report is out,” Sanjay questioned.

Accusing Srinivas Rao of ensuring that Pragathi Bhavan and the Minister got regular payments through collections for giving job postings, promotions and so on, Sanjay said that it was the very reason why the DPH was not suspended.

Talking about the recent visit of farmers union leaders from various states to Mallannasagar, he suggested that those leaders should have met the oustees. “The Discoms are suffering losses to the tune of Rs 77,000 crore. Is the Chief Minister paying the electricity bills for his farmhouse? Are any of his MLAs paying their bills?” he asked.

Protests over immersion

Sanjay also called for peaceful protests across all Assembly constituencies in the twin cities by BJP workers on Wednesday between 11 am and 12 pm, to exert pressure on the State government to make elaborate arrangements for Ganesh immersions in the Hussainsagar.

In a media statement, he condemned the arrest of Ganesh Utsav Samithi leaders when they tried to hold a peaceful protest on the Tank Bund. Cautioning the State government not to treat the patience of Hindus as a weakness, he said that Hindus knew what to do if the State government tried to create obstacles to the immersions.

CM’s Nizamabad speech full of lies: Chugh

Hyderabad: Objecting to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s speech during his public meeting in Nizamabad on Monday, BJP State in-charge Tarun Chugh on Tuesday alleged that the TRS supremo suffers from a chronic problem of underestimating the intelligence of the people and hence keeps “repeating his brazen lies”.

In a media statement, Chugh expressed cynicism about the CM’s announcement of free electricity across the country, and wondered whether he wanted to push Discoms at the national-level too into deep debt. Rubbishing Rao’s claims about the Centre fitting meters to agricultural pump sets, he said that the people of Telangana were intelligent enough to differentiate between facts and lies.

Wondering why Rao was uttering CBI and ED ever so often, Chugh said that it was probably due to his guilt of perpetrating something wrong, and his desire to intimidate the agencies. “A guilty person needs no one to accuse him of a crime. It is amply evident by his own statements that he has a guilty conscience and is scared,” Chugh said.

