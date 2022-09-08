Home States Telangana

'The state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated': Tamilisai Soundararajan

Addressing the meeting she said, " When I visit districts, SPs, Collectors are coming and not following protocol. I don't know from whom they are taking instructions and not coming."

Published: 08th September 2022 04:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2022 04:50 PM

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan. (File Photo)



By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana Governor Dr.Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday slammed the state government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, stating that the Governor's office was humiliated under the government.

Soundararajan today, participated in the "Beginning of Fourth Year in the Service of People of Telangana" at Raj Bhavan.

The Governor took a dig at the Chief Minister KCR government and said that the "governor's office was humiliated".

Recalling the 75th Independence day she said she was disheartened by the fact that the Governor was not allowed to hoist the flag.

"The state will write history how a woman Governor was discriminated. I was denied the Governor's Address and the hoisting of the flag on Republic Day. Even now wherever I go protocol isn't followed. Office should be respected," she said.

"Recently there was a southern Zonal Meeting, I attended it as a Lt. Governor of Puducherry and in that meeting, 75 per cent of the issues were from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. All the Chief Ministers were there then why didn't the Chief Minister (KCR) not attend it? When the union Home Minister is there to solve the problem then what is the problem with you (KCR) why are you not using that chance given to you that is why you should have a good relationship with the Central government", said Soundararajan.

The Governor said, "the condition of the govt hospitals is really bad and a director of a govt hospital is getting admitted to a private hospital. Politicians are getting admitted to private hospitals. If they are performing their work and if every public representative is reachable then why are people coming to me with their concerns".

Addressing the meeting she said, " When I visit districts, SPs, Collectors are coming and not following protocol. I don't know from whom they are taking instructions and not coming. I don't care if they don't come".

Taking a jibe at the KCR government she said that "I have pointed off at certain problems and informed the government, but I don't know if they are taking it up or not".

"They tell Governor can't go here and there, but there are no boundaries for a governor. My intention is only to help the people and everything is for the people's service", said the governor.

While criticizing the KCR government, Soundararajan said when a top elected representative is not attending the program organised by me then their office should at least inform us. The proper protocol should be followed. Because these things will be written in the history of Telangana. 

