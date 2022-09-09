Home States Telangana

Telangana HC issues notice to FSSAI over plea to ban energy drinks

However, the respondent manufacturers are marketing energy drinks with deceptive names and labels in order to appear to be ORS products.

Published: 09th September 2022 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana HC

Telangana HC

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India to file its counter to a PIL filed by senior paediatrician M. Sivaranjani Santhosh, seeking a ban on energy drinks sold with misleading names, packs, and labels.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy overruled the Registry Objections and issued notices on the PIL that said that according to Section 3(g) of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and Clause 27 of Scheduled-K of the Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, ORS is a drug.

However, the respondent manufacturers are marketing energy drinks with deceptive names and labels in order to appear to be ORS products. They are heavy in sugars and salts, which can lead to hospitalisation and even death, the PIL said. The petitioner said that earlier, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) issued a directive but there was no implementation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Food Safety and Standards Authority of India Energy drinks
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp