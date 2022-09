By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Kunamneni Sambasiva Rao was elected the CPI State secretary late on Wednesday, taking over from Chada Ven-kata Reddy who was keen on another term. However, Venkata Reddy wanted his election to be unanimous.

Sambasiva Rao, a former MLA from Kothagudem, however, contested against Palla Venkat Reddy. Finally, Sambasiva Rao bagged 59 votes while Venkat Reddy got 45. With this, the State secretaries of the two Left parties - CPM and CPI - are now from erstwhile Khammam district.

