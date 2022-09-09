Home States Telangana

Rains continue to lash Telangana, IMD predicts more

Pembi in Nirmal district reported the highest rainfall of 6.4 cm in the State.

Published: 09th September 2022

Officials open the gates of Himayatsagar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Moderate to heavy rains continued to lash the State on Thursday due to the cyclonic circulation over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal (BoB). In the city limits, Balanagar recorded the highest rainfall of 3 cm till 7 pm, followed by Ferozguda (2.8 cm), Fatehnagar (2.3 cm) and Moosapet (2.3 cm). Pembi in Nirmal district reported the highest rainfall of 6.4 cm in the State.

During the last 24 hours, heavy to very heavy rain occurred at isolated places in Kothagudem district, heavy rain at few places in Vikarabad district and at isolated places in Jogulamba Gadwal, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Narayanpet, Rangareddy and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Under the influence of the cyclonic circulation over the east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, a low pressure area has been formed over the west-central and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal which is very likely to become more marked over west-central and adjoining north-west Bay of Bengal off north Andhra Pradesh- south Odisha coasts during next 48 hours.

According to the IMD, heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur in Adilabad, Kumura-mbheem- Asifabad, Mancheri-al, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla, Karimnagar and Peddapalli districts.
Osmansgar, Himayatsagar gates opened With heavy rains in the upstreams of the catchment areas of Osmansagar (Gandipet) and Himayatsagar reservoirs, two gates of each reservoirs were lifted on Thursday evening by the HMWS&SB.

Two gates of Himayatsagar reservoir were raised by one foot by releasing 678 cusecs of water downstream River Musi and two gates of Osmansagar raised by two feet releasing 442 cusecs into the river.With the lifting of floodgates, more water is likely to be discharged downstream River Musi. People residing downstream of both reservoirs, especially in Chaderghat and Moosarambagh causeways, have been asked to stay alert to avoid any untoward incidents.

