Telangana: Two Maoists, including upa sarpanch’s killer, held

According to Kothagudem SP Vineeth G, they apprehended them while they were on their way to plant landmines to kill police and innocent tribals.

Published: 09th September 2022 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2022 03:46 AM   |  A+A-

SP Vineeth G produces Maoist Rajitha before the media on Thursday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  CPI (Maoist) Cherla area committee member Madakam Kosi alias Rajitha (25) and Dalam member Madhavi Dhani (19), who were arrested by police at Kurnavalli and Bodanalli forest area in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Wednesday, were produced before the media on Thursday.  The police recovered 20 gelatin sticks, two detonators, party literature and electric wires from them.

According to Kothagudem SP Vineeth G, they apprehended them while they were on their way to plant landmines to kill police and innocent tribals. The SP said Rajitha, wife of party leader Damodar, has admitted to murdering Kurnavalli vice-sarpanch Irpa Ramudu. Rajitha was involved in 81 violent incidents including landmine blasts, murders and firing at the police. The SP said party official spokesman Azad forced Rajitha into committing the crimes.

