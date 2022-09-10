RTA tracks test more than just your driving skills in Hyderabad

Sunny Baski By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It’s not just a test of driving skills that applicants go through when they go for the Regional Transport Authority (RTA) test to get a permanent driving licence for two-wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers and other categories. It is an uphill task to get there in the first place as the test tracks are located far away from the city.

Though there are 11 RTA unit offices across Greater Hyderabad, driving test tracks are available only at Nagole, Uppal, Medchal, Bandlaguda, Kondapur and Ibrahimpatnam. Many applicants who want to take the test are forced to travel 20 km to reach the test tracks. According to sources, the Nagole test track is being operated on the police transport organisation’s land and it wouldn’t be surprising if the RTA is told to vacate the place soon. Till 2003, the Secunderabad RTA office located in Trimulgherry used to have a test track but it was closed later.

Now if the applicant is in Khairatabad, Punjagutta, Ameerpet, Attapur or Rajendranagar, he needs to go either to Kondapur or Nagole for the test. Similarly, those who live nearby Secunderabad RTA have to go to Uppal or Nagole for the test. The situation is similar at most of the RTA offices, wherein applicants have to go a long way for a driving test. As if this were not enough, many driving test tracks get damaged during rains. They are filled with potholes and storm water. With this, applicants are having a tough time while undergoing the driving test. At many of the tracks, there are no proper signboards.

Moreover, for applicants coming to driving tests, there are no facilities like toilets and drinking water. Some of them book the slots at 9 am and 10 am. However, often officials come in only after 11 am and until then, applicants have to wait for the test without having basic facilities. Telangana Auto and Motor Welfare Union General secretary M Dayanand said that as per rule, the test track should be in the nearest place at a government land or offices. “There is no proper maintenance at driving test tracks and that is why they are lying in a deplorable state. At least, the RTA should supervise the tracks,” he said.

