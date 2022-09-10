Home States Telangana

Two IOB staffers get five-year rigorous imprisonment for embezzling funds

A case was registered in November 2005, after a complaint of misappropriation of funds was lodged.

Published: 10th September 2022 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th September 2022 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Overseas Bank

Indian Overseas Bank (File photo| Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Special Judge for CBI Cases, Hyderabad has awarded a rigorous prison sentence to two Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) employees and their seven accomplices, which ranged from three to five years, for embezzlement of funds from the bank.

A case was registered in November 2005, after a complaint of misappropriation of funds was lodged.
Later, during the investigation, the CBI found that former Chief Manager and Senior Manager Souman Chakraborty and Sankaraman Padmanabhan respectively, of the IOB, main branch, Bank Street, Hyderabad, and seven others were involved in sanctioning loans, accepting fake documents as sureties and siphoned off `221.33 lakh.

Sleuths found out that the two bank officers in collusion with their accomplices sanctioned 13 housing loans on the basis of fake IT returns, lapsed LIC policies and fake title deeds as collateral security. Chakraborty and Padmanabhan further sanctioned a term loan and a cash credit facility on the basis of bogus quotations from the suppliers and fake title deeds between October 2003 and January 2004. It also came to light that the bank officials had sanctioned the loans through middlemen.

Another case was also registered on May 2007 that the duo colluded and sanctioned a term-loan of `48.83 lakh for the purchase of machinery and a cash credit limit of `20 lakh to Sneha Creations Private Limited, Hyderabad on fictitious property documents, forged surrender value certificates of LIC policies as collateral security, false proforma invoices and receipts of master equipments, milking the bank of `68.83 lakh.

The Special Judge convicted Souman Chakraborty and Sankaraman Padmanabhan with five years rigorous imprisonment and `1 lakh each fine. Two of the seven other accomplices, T Satya Venkata Diwakar and Juluri Lakshmaiah will undergo five years imprisonment with a fine of `75,000 each. Syed Mushtaq Ahmed, Borra Chandrapal, Thota Ravinder, Mosalganti Gopala Rao and Basavanna Ravindra, have been sentenced to 3-yr RI with a fine of `75,000 each.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IOB CBI LIC
India Matters
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi receives Prince Charles and Princess Diana of Britain at her residence. (File Photo | PTI)
King Charles III has an interest in yoga, ayurveda, has visited India 10 times
Duli Chand with the Your uncle (Fufa) is alive (102 years)' placard. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
102-year-old takes out 'Band Baja Barat' on streets of Haryana's Rohtak to prove he is alive
Apple company logo (Photo | AP)
Apple likely to see best-ever sales in India
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
After 25 years, another widespread emerging markets crisis in the offing; India must worry too

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp