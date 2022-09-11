Former IT professional couple now living life farm size

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Power couple of sorts, Vippalancha Madhavi and Vippalancha Venugopal were jaded by the fast-paced life, high-rise apartments and the staring at screens for long hours that came with working in senior management roles with reputed software firms in Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore and even the United States of America.

While many burnt-out IT professionals retire with the money they have made, it wasn’t an option for them. Madhavi and Venugopal were nature lovers but had adapted to corporate routine and city life. They believed that pursuing agriculture was the only way to live in a pollution-free environment with healthy food till the end of their lives without having to resort to retirement. For this reason, the couple decided to move to their home State and landed in Hyderabad in 2016 with a desire to reconnect with nature and their roots.

Fully aware of the health problems posed by the excessive use of chemicals to grow fruits, vegetables and grains, they decided to buy 25 acres of agricultural land in Timmareddypally village of Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district. They cultivate guava, banana, mango, pomegranate, lime, Indian gooseberry (amla) and Sapodilla (sapota) on one side using organic fertilisers on their farm and on the other side, they grow turmeric, lentils, peas and vegetables.

They also understood the magnitude of the plastic problem and decided that their energies be focused on solving the problems of the world. One of their first business was using the fallen leaves in forests to make plates, bowls and cups. Though this use of biodegradable items instead of plastic for one-time use cutlery and utensils is common in India, they decided to export it to foreign countries and expand the market.

The couple says the idea to manufacture biodegradable plates on a big scale came after learning about the risk of cancer by regularly consuming food in plastic ones.

Tourist hub

The farm has become a favoured tourist destination for people who seek experiences with nature. It is also the home for the couple and their two sons. hey also have 10 cows, whose dung has multiple uses. The dry leaves, grass and dung, collected at the farm, turns into compost within a month and can be used as natural additives in vegetable farms and fruit gardens, Madhavi tells TNIE. She says that they are also developing a nursery in their field, which is a special attraction for students living nearby.

However, environmental protection is not the only thing they care about, Venugopal says that they are also taking special measures to empower local women. He adds that 20 women have been employed to prepare the biodegradable utensils and are being paid wages higher than the industry standards.

