Telangana High Court bars pubs from playing loud music after 10 pm

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major relief to the people living near pubs in Hyderabad, the Telangana High Court on Monday ordered that no loud music should be played in pubs between 10 pm and 6 am. Justice Kanneganti Lalitha issued the orders in a writ petition filed by Jubilee Hills Residents Clean and Green Association, represented by its President Venkata Ramana Suryadevara, and another complainant about the disturbance caused by pubs.

Expressing annoyance over pubs being allowed in residential areas and near the educational institutions, the High Court sought to know which excise rules allow such a practice. The court asked the Excise Department to file a counter, giving the rationale behind allowing pubs in residential areas. It also ruled that only liquor should be served at night in the pubs.

The High Court has issued notices to the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda, directing them to file replies on the issue with details of how many cases were registered against which pub for violation of rules.

