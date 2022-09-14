KCR blesses Chinta Prabhakar with post to take on Congress

P Krishna By

SANGAREDDY: Though it received an overwhelming mandate in 2018, Sangareddy was one of the few constituencies in the State that the TRS could not win. Now, the ruling party seems to be on a mission to reverse that trend and wrest the seat from Congress in the 2023 Assembly polls. If sources are to be believed the pink party has already begun its preparations for the next elections with special focus on Sangareddy.

The appointment of former MLA Chinta Prabhakar as chairman of Telangana State Handloom Development Corporation (TSHDC) is seen as a move by the TRS to further strengthen the party in the constituency.

“In the last elections, there was a positive wave in favour of TRS. Despite that, we lost in Sangareddy. In 2023, the party doesn’t want to be outdone by the rival parties. It wants to ensure the victory of its candidate,” a TRS leader said. “We want to further strengthen our base in the constituency. The leadership is of the opinion that Chinta Prabhakar should have some official post to achieve that goal,” the leader added.

The main objective of the party is to defeat incumbent MLA T Jayaprakash ‘Jagga’ Reddy. Interestingly, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao promised to make Prabhakar the TSHDC chairman two years ago but the promise was kept only on Monday, apparently with the backing of Minister T Harish Rao.

Prabhakar, who is also president of the party’s district unit and its in-charge of Sangareddy constituency, has been overseeing selection of beneficiaries for the Dalit Bandhu scheme as well as distribution of CMRF sops. “KCR has appointed Prabhakar as the corporation chairman so that he can stand up to Jagga Reddy, who is a strong Congress leader in Sangareddy,” another party leader said.

