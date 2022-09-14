Rajagopal bashing overshadows Congress meeting on Munugode

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Underlining their desire to win the impending Munugode byelection, senior Congress leaders, including party’s Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore, on Tuesday held a meeting with party workers at Choutuppal.

Addressing the party workers at a functional hall, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the party has taken the Munugode byelection as a prestige issue and MLA and MP level leaders have been given the responsibility of campaigning at the mandal level.

Lashing out at Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy, Revanth said that some politicians in the State have developed a ‘disease of defections’ in the TRS regime. He appreciated the Congress ticket aspirants for sticking to the party even as they were not given a ticket, unlike Rajagopal Reddy.

“Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy was given a ticket superseding Palvai Sravanthi and BC leaders in 2018. Why did he defect? It’s because of his personal benefits,” Revanth said. Slamming Rajagopal, Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said, “When the party gave responsibility to him, he should not have betrayed the party. We are confident that the people will do right by us by electing the Congress candidate again.”

Telangana Thalli pix unveiied

A day after announcing the introduction of the Telangana Thalli idol “truly reflecting” the self-esteem of the people of Telangana, the TPCC has released pictures of their version of the idol.The Congress version of Telangana Thalli, possibly a clay-made idol, holds a large stick with her left hand and showering blessings with the right hand. The idol has anklets symbolically reflecting the working class. However, the idol seems to be not fully developed.

