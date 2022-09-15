Home States Telangana

Agriculture startups can help make India a global leader in farming: MoS

Karandlaje gave away awa-rds to 32 agri startups, which included five national-level awards, two special ones for women-led agri startups and 27 State-level ones.

Published: 15th September 2022 05:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2022 05:23 AM   |  A+A-

A farmer ploughing his land for Kharif season I Express

A farmer ploughing his land for Kharif season I Express

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday emphasised the need for agricultural startups to play a key role in handholding small and marginal farmers in the country by ensuring higher income for their produce in domestic and global markets.

Addressing the ‘MANAGE- Samunnati Agri Startup Awards 2022’ event at the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management in Rajendranagar, she encouraged agri startups to make India a global leader in agriculture through their innovations.

Highlighting the initiatives of the Centre to support the agricultural sector through the agriculture infrastructure fund, Remunerative Approach for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation, oilseed mission, and promotion of FPOs, agri startups and One District One Product (ODOP), she reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the country self-reliant in agriculture.

Karandlaje gave away awa-rds to 32 agri startups, which included five national-level awards, two special ones for women-led agri startups and 27 State-level ones. The winners received cash prizes and mementos.
During her visit, she also inaugurated the 15-day International Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training programme of the Ministry of External Affairs on ‘Computer Applications in Agricultural Extension’, which was attended by 30 delegates from 15 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Opinion | Degrees of aggression in India’s Opposition
Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)
Bengaluru: Hit by bus, boy walks to school, dies
EXPRESS
Kudumbashree’s Onam markets collect Rs 18.9 crore
(Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre, EPS)
No way back for emerging markets now, India may at best muddle through

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp