Agriculture startups can help make India a global leader in farming: MoS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday emphasised the need for agricultural startups to play a key role in handholding small and marginal farmers in the country by ensuring higher income for their produce in domestic and global markets.

Addressing the ‘MANAGE- Samunnati Agri Startup Awards 2022’ event at the National Institute of Agricultural Extension Management in Rajendranagar, she encouraged agri startups to make India a global leader in agriculture through their innovations.

Highlighting the initiatives of the Centre to support the agricultural sector through the agriculture infrastructure fund, Remunerative Approach for Agriculture and Allied sector Rejuvenation, oilseed mission, and promotion of FPOs, agri startups and One District One Product (ODOP), she reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision to make the country self-reliant in agriculture.

Karandlaje gave away awa-rds to 32 agri startups, which included five national-level awards, two special ones for women-led agri startups and 27 State-level ones. The winners received cash prizes and mementos.

During her visit, she also inaugurated the 15-day International Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) training programme of the Ministry of External Affairs on ‘Computer Applications in Agricultural Extension’, which was attended by 30 delegates from 15 countries in Asia, Africa and Latin America.

