Home States Telangana

Care Hospitals first to conduct robotic hysterectomy

Hysterectomy is the only cure for the condition.

Published: 16th September 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Surgery

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Care Hospitals in Banjara hills took assistance from a robotic system to perform a hysterectomy (a surgical procedure to remove the uterus) on a patient. The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. Hysterectomy is the only cure for the condition.

The woman underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the HugoTM robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. With this, Care Hospitals becomes the first hospital in both Telugu states to install this new robot-assisted surgery system from Medtronic. The system is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures.

It combines wristed instruments, 3D visualisation and Touch SurgeryT Enterprise, cloud-based surgical video capture and management solution, with dedicated support teams specialising in robotics programme optimisation, service and training. It is designed to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery — fewer complications, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays and a faster return to normal activities.

“This landmark surgery will open up new opportunities for our team of surgeons to further use the Hugo RAS system in other clinical specialities,” said Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, Care Hospitals. “We look forward to using this innovative robotic system for other surgeries,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hysterectomy Care Hospitals
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp