Care Hospitals first to conduct robotic hysterectomy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For the first time in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region, Care Hospitals in Banjara hills took assistance from a robotic system to perform a hysterectomy (a surgical procedure to remove the uterus) on a patient. The patient, a 46-year-old woman, was suffering from prolonged adenomyosis, a condition that causes the uterus to thicken and enlarge. Hysterectomy is the only cure for the condition.

The woman underwent a robotic-assisted total hysterectomy procedure where the affected uterus was removed using the HugoTM robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) system. With this, Care Hospitals becomes the first hospital in both Telugu states to install this new robot-assisted surgery system from Medtronic. The system is a modular, multi-quadrant platform designed for a broad range of soft-tissue procedures.

It combines wristed instruments, 3D visualisation and Touch SurgeryT Enterprise, cloud-based surgical video capture and management solution, with dedicated support teams specialising in robotics programme optimisation, service and training. It is designed to bring the benefits of minimally invasive surgery — fewer complications, smaller scars, shorter hospital stays and a faster return to normal activities.

“This landmark surgery will open up new opportunities for our team of surgeons to further use the Hugo RAS system in other clinical specialities,” said Dr Nikhil Mathur, Group Chief of Medical Services, Care Hospitals. “We look forward to using this innovative robotic system for other surgeries,” he added.

