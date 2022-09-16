Home States Telangana

Hyderabad-Medak train service to become reality in 15 days

They also said that there are no plans as of now to run trains from Hyderabad to Nizamabad district via Akkannapet to Medak town.

Published: 16th September 2022 04:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th September 2022 04:30 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

MEDAK : The long-cherished dream of the people of Medak is set to become a reality in the next 15 days with the South Central Railways (SCR) operationalising Kacheguda-Medak train services. These trains will run at least twice a day in either direction.

According to the details provided by SCR officials, the trains would depart from Medak town at 5 am and 4 pm every day while they would depart from Hyderabad at 7 am and 7 pm. The express train ticket will cost merely Rs 60 per head.

SCR officials inspected the facilities and other arrangements at the Medak railway station. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain arrived in Medak town along with the staff in a special train from Kacheguda on Wednesday and inspected the facilities at the station.SCR officials said that the number of trains can be increased depending on patronage. They also said that there are no plans as of now to run trains from Hyderabad to Nizamabad district via Akkannapet to Medak town.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
South Central Railways Kacheguda-Medak
India Matters
Supreme Court (Photo | EPS)
SC refuses to entertain PIL for common dress code in educational institutes
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal speaks as Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia looks on during a press conference, in New Delhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi CM Kejriwal alleges CBI, ED unnecessarily troubling everyone as searches ongoing at 40 locations
Debris lie on the ground after the boundary wall of an Army enclave collapsed due to heavy overnight rains, in Lucknow (Photo | PTI)
Heavy rains in UP: Nine killed as wall of Army enclave collapses in Lucknow
Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo)
Congress dissenters cry foul amid ploy to rig polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp