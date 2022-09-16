Hyderabad-Medak train service to become reality in 15 days

By Express News Service

MEDAK : The long-cherished dream of the people of Medak is set to become a reality in the next 15 days with the South Central Railways (SCR) operationalising Kacheguda-Medak train services. These trains will run at least twice a day in either direction.

According to the details provided by SCR officials, the trains would depart from Medak town at 5 am and 4 pm every day while they would depart from Hyderabad at 7 am and 7 pm. The express train ticket will cost merely Rs 60 per head.

SCR officials inspected the facilities and other arrangements at the Medak railway station. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain arrived in Medak town along with the staff in a special train from Kacheguda on Wednesday and inspected the facilities at the station.SCR officials said that the number of trains can be increased depending on patronage. They also said that there are no plans as of now to run trains from Hyderabad to Nizamabad district via Akkannapet to Medak town.

MEDAK : The long-cherished dream of the people of Medak is set to become a reality in the next 15 days with the South Central Railways (SCR) operationalising Kacheguda-Medak train services. These trains will run at least twice a day in either direction. According to the details provided by SCR officials, the trains would depart from Medak town at 5 am and 4 pm every day while they would depart from Hyderabad at 7 am and 7 pm. The express train ticket will cost merely Rs 60 per head. SCR officials inspected the facilities and other arrangements at the Medak railway station. SCR General Manager Arun Kumar Jain arrived in Medak town along with the staff in a special train from Kacheguda on Wednesday and inspected the facilities at the station.SCR officials said that the number of trains can be increased depending on patronage. They also said that there are no plans as of now to run trains from Hyderabad to Nizamabad district via Akkannapet to Medak town.