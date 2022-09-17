Home States Telangana

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh remembers bond with Krishnam Raju

The MP said he still remembered the discussions on the movies Kurukshetram and Amaradeepam in which Krishnam Raju had acted. 

Published: 17th September 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:38 AM

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju Garu

Veteran actor Krishnam Raju Garu (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reminiscing the old times when Tollywood actor late U Krishnam Raju was the Union minister, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday recalled how he had shared a great bond with Krishnam Raju, and how both the families had watched the movie ‘Baahubali’ together.

Addressing the condolence meeting held in memory of the actor who passed away earlier this week, Rajnath Singh said that though Krishnam Raju was a big star in the Telugu film industry, he was quite rooted and well connected with his people. Paying tributes to his friend whom he used to address as Annagaru, the Minister said that his demise was a personal loss. 

Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy said that Krishnam Raju had called him on phone recently to express his desire to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was also very sad because he was unable to attend the unveiling of the statue of freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in Visakhapatnam.

Andhra Pradesh MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju said that he had known Krishnam Raju since 1976, as the latter was a good friend of his father’s. The MP said he still remembered the discussions on the movies Kurukshetram and Amaradeepam in which Krishnam Raju had acted. 

Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav announced on the occasion that the statue of Krishnam Raju will be installed in Film Nagar by the State government, and also reminded that his final rites were held with full state honours.

Recalling his acquaintance with Krishnam Raju since the movie ‘Bhakta Kannappa’ was released, producer KS Rama Rao said that he had produced the film ‘Golconda Abbulu’ with Raju as the hero, and also ‘Bujjigadu’ film with Prabhas in the lead role. Earlier during the day, Rajnath Singh met the family members of Krishnam Raju at their residence in Jubilee Hills.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
