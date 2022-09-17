Home States Telangana

Ex Gujarat CM Vaghela says country needs KCR’s leadership

Vaghela said that the country needed the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao to thwart the BJP’s ‘wicked’ politics.

Published: 17th September 2022 05:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:37 AM   |  A+A-

K Chandrasekhar Rao, KCR

Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. (File photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who recently announced that he would float a national party, declared on Friday that he would continue as CM and, at the same time, play a key role in national politics to bring a qualitative change in governance.He conveyed this to former Gujarat CM Shankersinh Vaghela who called on him at the Pragathi Bhavan. The two leaders discussed national politics for around five hours. 

Vaghela said that the country needed the leadership of Chandrasekhar Rao to thwart the BJP’s ‘wicked’ politics. Welcoming Rao into national politics, Vaghela averred that the TRS supremo would get full support from all senior politicians in the country. Rao explained the developmental works and the Telangana model to Vaghela. While appreciating the work done by the TRS government, Vaghela wanted Rao to play a key role in national politics. 

“Rao Saab.. at present, a dictatorial trend is prevailing at the Centre, which is killing the democratic federal spirit of the country. Seniors like me are unable to sit and watch this trend in silence. We are of the view that there is no right platform or leader to lead us. The nation has already recognised you as a leader who never compromises till the objective is achieved,” Vaghela told Rao. 

Vaghela added: “The way you are opposing the policies of the BJP influenced me. You have achieved separate Telangana. You are leading the State from the front and achieved progress in a short time. The time has come to expand your experiences for the entire country.” 

