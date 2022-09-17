Home States Telangana

TRS leader's car vandalised after it 'blocked' Amit Shah's convoy in Hyderabad

BJP MP K Laxman wondered if there was a lapse in the security of the country's home minister, how the state government would protect others.

Published: 17th September 2022 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th September 2022 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

TRS leader Gosula Srinivas Yadav car vandalised

A picture of TRS leader Gosula Srinivas Yadav's car which was vandalised after it allegedly blocked Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy in Hyderabad. (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: A TRS leader's car was vandalised allegedly by security personnel after it allegedly blocked the path of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's convoy here on Saturday.

The incident, seen as a security lapse, occurred near a hotel in Begumpet when the Union Minister was returning to the hotel after attending Hyderabad Liberation Day celebrations at Parade Grounds in Secunderabad.

The TRS leader, Gosula Srinivas Yadav, was driving the car. It was allegedly vandalized by some security personnel.

He said that the car had stopped just like that and that it was not a deliberate action. He said before he could move the vehicle, its rear windshield was smashed. He said he would speak to the police officers about the incident.

Pictures of the TRS leader sitting in the car and the damaged glass went viral on social media.

ALSO READ | 'Those who shy away from celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day remain traitors': Amit Shah

Reacting to the incident, BJP MP K Laxman held the TRS government responsible for it. He wondered if there was a lapse in the security of the country's home minister, how the state government would protect others.

The MP recalled that a similar incident had happened during the recent visit by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A TRS leader had confronted Sarma and tried to dislodge the mike when the latter was addressing Ganesh immersion procession in the city on September 9.

ALSO READ | 'Disruptive forces distorting the occasion of Sept 17': KCR on Telangana National Integration Day

During his visit to Hyderabad on Saturday, Amit Shah hoisted the national flag and reviewed the parade by central paramilitary forces at the event organised by the union culture ministry to mark erstwhile Hyderabad State's accession to India.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao skipped the event as the state government is celebrating September 17 as national unity day.

He hoisted the national flag at a programme organised by the state government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amit Shah Amit Shah convoy Gosula Srinivas Yadav Hyderabad Liberation Day K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra click photographs of a cheetah after being released inside a special enclosure of the Kuno National Park. (Photos | PTI/PMO)
India releases eight cheetahs into the wild, seven decades after local extinction
Congress party chief Sonia Gandhi. (File Photo | PTI)
Leadership crisis: Assam Congress hastens move to authorise Sonia Gandhi to pick party chief
The late president of All India Akhara Parishad, the apex body of the Sanatan order, Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj (File Photo | PTI)
One year after Mahant Narendra Giri's ‘suicide’, CBI finds Rs 3 crore, 10 quintal ghee, gold in seer’s room
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Bogus bidders beware! Centre puts up multi-layered mechanism as PM mementos go up for sale

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp