Amit Shah distributes assistive tools on PM’s birthday

On the occasion of Modi’s birthday on Saturday, Shah distributed assistive tools and devices to the differently-abled persons at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah with a beneficiary in Hyderabad on Saturday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Declaring that India was the only country where the currency had the Braille script which enabled the visually challenged persons to read the value of the currency, Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah stated that several steps were taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government making government offices, public places and public transportation physically challenged-friendly, which helped them move on in life with pride.

On the occasion of Modi’s birthday on Saturday, Shah distributed assistive tools and devices to the differently-abled persons at Classic Gardens in Secunderabad. “Modi’s idea of addressing the differently-abled as ‘Divyangs’ has changed the way people looked at them. Earlier people used to look at them with sympathy, and now they do it with pride.” During the 15-day service activities planned by the Centre across the country as part of the Modi’s birthday, crores of people were receiving some kind of help from the volunteers.

“His entire life has been dedicated to the service of the poor. Whether it is constructing houses, extending power to the most remotest of villages across the country, ensuring Rs 5 lakh coverage for the entire family under Ayushman Bharat, or giving free cylinders to the poor women, his work has touched the lives across the spectrum,” Shah said. He appreciated Union Minister for Tourism and Culture for organising the event.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee Foundation and BSSF, with the support of other NGOs, helped the Divyags receive electric tri-cycles, teaching and learning material for specially-abled, smart phones for the visually challenged, wifi-enabled walking sticks, artificial legs, manual tricycles and automatic toilet cleaning machines for government schools and hostels on the occasion.

