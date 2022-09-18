K T Rama Rao tells people to be wary of divisive forces

By Express News Service

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao claimed that Telangana became a successful and model State after its formation under TRS government. Inspired by development and transformation it achieved, the entire country was looking towards Telangana, he said.

Participating in the Integration Day celebrations in Sircilla on Saturday, Rama Rao said that Telangana government made an impossible task possible by constructing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag, he asserted that Sircilla was in the forefront of development and welfare schemes.

“On September 17, 1948 Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union and made rapid strides towards democracy from rule of anarchy. We never forget sacrifices of such martyrs as Kumuram Bheem and Doddi Komuraiah for their fight against the Nizam’s repressive rule. Telangana had remained separate from 1948 to 1956 before its forcible merger with Andhra Pradesh in the name of re-organisation of States. To achieve a separate Statehood for Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao united the people and waged 14-year-long struggle,” he said.

Within a short span of time after separate State formation, Telagana became a rice bowl and achieved miraculous developments in medical and health care. All this became possible because of peace and tranquility in the State. But some elements out of selfish interests were trying to divide the society on communal lines and destroy all that was carefully built over a period of time, he said and cautioned the people to guard against such forces.

Later, the Minister along with Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu and Collector Anuraag Jayanti felicitated Telangana fighters who fought against Razakars and distributed sewing machines to 25 women.

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Minister K T Rama Rao claimed that Telangana became a successful and model State after its formation under TRS government. Inspired by development and transformation it achieved, the entire country was looking towards Telangana, he said. Participating in the Integration Day celebrations in Sircilla on Saturday, Rama Rao said that Telangana government made an impossible task possible by constructing the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project. Addressing the gathering after hoisting the national flag, he asserted that Sircilla was in the forefront of development and welfare schemes. “On September 17, 1948 Hyderabad merged with the Indian Union and made rapid strides towards democracy from rule of anarchy. We never forget sacrifices of such martyrs as Kumuram Bheem and Doddi Komuraiah for their fight against the Nizam’s repressive rule. Telangana had remained separate from 1948 to 1956 before its forcible merger with Andhra Pradesh in the name of re-organisation of States. To achieve a separate Statehood for Telangana, K Chandrashekar Rao united the people and waged 14-year-long struggle,” he said. Within a short span of time after separate State formation, Telagana became a rice bowl and achieved miraculous developments in medical and health care. All this became possible because of peace and tranquility in the State. But some elements out of selfish interests were trying to divide the society on communal lines and destroy all that was carefully built over a period of time, he said and cautioned the people to guard against such forces. Later, the Minister along with Vemulawada MLA Ch Ramesh Babu and Collector Anuraag Jayanti felicitated Telangana fighters who fought against Razakars and distributed sewing machines to 25 women.