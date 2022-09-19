All India Power Engineers Federation to protest on Nov 23

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has decided to hold a massive demonstration in Delhi on November 23 against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022. The federal executive meeting of AIPEF was held on Sunday in Srinagar where it was decided that all electricity workers and engineers across India would be forced to go on strike if the Centre makes any unilateral effort to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022.

Around 50 delegates from different States, including Telangana, attended the meeting. Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey, while terming Electricity (Amendment) 2022 as anti-people and anti-employee, told the power engineers from across the country that the time had come to stop this anti-people Bill. “We will have to come on the road and one has to be ready for a nationwide strike in protest against any unilateral action of the Centre. A huge rally will be held in Delhi on November 23,” Dubey said.

HYDERABAD: The All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) has decided to hold a massive demonstration in Delhi on November 23 against the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022. The federal executive meeting of AIPEF was held on Sunday in Srinagar where it was decided that all electricity workers and engineers across India would be forced to go on strike if the Centre makes any unilateral effort to pass the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2022. Around 50 delegates from different States, including Telangana, attended the meeting. Federation chairman Shailendra Dubey, while terming Electricity (Amendment) 2022 as anti-people and anti-employee, told the power engineers from across the country that the time had come to stop this anti-people Bill. “We will have to come on the road and one has to be ready for a nationwide strike in protest against any unilateral action of the Centre. A huge rally will be held in Delhi on November 23,” Dubey said.