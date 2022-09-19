Girijana Bandhu is a ‘mirage’: Uttam

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy has cautioned the Scheduled Tribes (ST) against the “fake promises” made by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on enhancing ST reservations in employment and education from the current six per cent to 10 per cent.In a statement, Uttam said that Rao’s Girijan Bandhu scheme announcement, providing Rs 10 lakh assistance to deserving ST families was just another mirage.

“I seriously doubt KCR’s intentions. He will delay the GO till the issue of notification for Munugode byelection and postpone it citing the Model Code of Conduct. This is a usual trick which he always plays to lure voters in a bypoll,” Uttam said.

Suggesting implementation of the proposed GO of enhancing ST reservations, he said, “The ST community lost thousands of government jobs and lakhs of seats in government colleges in the last eight years due to delay in enhancing the quota to 10%. The TRS government, especially KCR is responsible for this loss. How does KCR propose to compensate for this loss to the ST communities?”

BJP, TRS spending crores in Munugode: Bhatti

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Sunday said that the BJP and TRS are spending hundreds of crores in Munugode to influence voters trampling their self-respect. He said that these political parties will meet the same fate as the Nizam. Speaking in Munugode, Vikramarka said that BJP was arrogant and has shown that it does not hesitate to misuse power and buy votes. He added that the people of Munugode have foiled all attempts to trample them by revolting in a big way.

