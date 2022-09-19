Home States Telangana

Nine years on, couple finally gets KCR to name daughter

The Chief Minister and his wife offered presents to the couple and hosted them in a traditional manner. 

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his wife Shobha host Suresh and Anitha, who waited nine years for the CM to name their daughter, at Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Marking an instance of undented reverence, a couple’s nine-year wait for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to name their daughter finally ended on Sunday. Suresh and Anitha from Nandigama village of Bhupalapalli mandal in Mulugu district actively participated in the Telangana movement.

In 2013, they were blessed with a baby girl, and they wanted KCR, who was leading the movement, to name her. They brought up the girl for nine years without officially giving her a name. Although, her name was temporarily enrolled in Aadhar as ‘Chitty’. She studies in Class 5.When State Legislative Assembly former Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary came to know about it, he brought the couple along with their daughter to Pragathi Bhavan on Sunday.

Rao blessed the couple and named their nine-year-old daughter Mahati. The Chief Minister and his wife offered presents to the couple and hosted them in a traditional manner.  The CM also provided financial assistance for the girl’s education. The couple expressed their gratitude to the CM.

