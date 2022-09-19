Rajanna Siripattu sarees weave magic in New Zealand

Home States Telangana

The Rajanna Siripattu saree unveiled in New Zealand.

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Rajanna Siripattu, sarees woven by weavers from Minister K T Rama Rao’s Rajanna Sircilla constituency were launched in New Zealand by the country’s Minister for Community and Voluntary Sector, Priyanca Radhakrishnan and Founder of ‘Brand Telangana’ Sunitha Vijay on Saturday.  These sarees have been attracting attention from international platforms in several countries.

Veldi Hari Prasad, a weaver from Sircilla, said, “It’s a first-of-its-kind that sarees produced in Sircilla village were sent to New Zealand for launching.”Handloom and Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao thanked Priyanca Radhakrishnan for launching Rajanna Siripattu brand sarees.

With the support of various programmes taken up by the Telangana government, the weavers from Sircilla who were once in a crisis are now attracting global attention, he observed and expressed happiness that skilled weavers from Sircilla like Hari Prasad were coming out with unique products. Among the products that came from skilled Sircilla weavers are Bathukamma sarees, matchbox sarees and many unique varieties.

The Minister sent a congratulatory message through a video which was streamed at the launch in New Zealand. He assured all possible support to ensure greater popularity for this brand of sarees.Brand Telangana’s founder Sunita Vijay explained that  four years back she visited the State to understand the making of Bathukamma sarees. During this time she got to know about the weavers of Sircilla and Hari Prasad.

She asked him to weave ‘pattu’ sarees and secured orders for the products from six countries including United States of America, United Kingdom, New Zealand, etc.In an effort to build a brand for the silk sarees from Siricilla, it was named Rajanna Siripattu saree and received a good response from the Telangana government and NRI women. Initially, only Hari Prasad was weaving silk sarees.

Now, there are 40 weavers engaged in the job. Priyanca Radhakrishnan expressed happiness to launch Rajanna Siripattu sarees. The New Zealand Minister said that she liked the saree and would wear it whenever NRI women invited her to Bathukamma celebrations.Later, a fashion show was also held showcasing Sircilla silk saree. About 300 NRI women attended the launch programme.

Handloom and Textiles Minister K T Rama Rao sent a congratulatory message through a video which was streamed at the launch in New Zealand. He assured all possible support to ensure greater popularity for this brand of sarees. With the support of various programmes taken up by the Telangana government, the weavers from Sircilla who were once in a crisis are now attracting global attention, he observed and expressed happiness that skilled weavers from Sircilla like Hari Prasad were coming out with unique products. He also thanked NZ Minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan for launching Rajanna Siripattu brand sarees.

