Why the delay on ST quota, Bandi asks CM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that his government would issue a GO raising ST reservations from 6 to 10 per cent within a week, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday cautioned him that it better not be a ‘fake’ GO issued with ST votes in mind in view of the Munugode byelection. Wondering why the State government took so many years for the decision, Sanjay sought to know why the Chief Minister was blaming the Centre for stalling the Bill, when it was within the State government’s jurisdiction to do it. Addressing the people at Malkajgiri Crossroads during his padayatra, the BJP leaders wondered why the Chief Minister failed to issue pattas to tribals for podu lands and why Girijana Bandhu was not implemented in the last eight years. “In the issue of Gurrampodu ST lands, it was BJP workers who were tortured and sent to jail for 30 days. People know who has been perpetrating atrocities against the STs,” Sanjay said, adding that BJP will not keep quiet if ST reservation hike was not implemented immediately as promised. Calling the Chief Minister ‘pedda Razakar,’ he demanded Rao to apologise to the people of Telangana for not uttering a word against the Nizam and the atrocities by the Razakars, during his Telangana Integration Day speech on Saturday. Sanjay said that the Chief Minister was silent on the issue as he was scared of the AIMIM.