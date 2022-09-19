Home States Telangana

Why the delay on ST quota, Bandi asks CM

Sanjay said that the Chief Minister was silent on the issue as he was scared of the AIMIM.

Published: 19th September 2022 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2022 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Responding to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s announcement that his government would issue a GO raising ST reservations from 6 to 10 per cent within a week, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Sunday cautioned him that it better not be a ‘fake’ GO issued with ST votes in mind in view of the Munugode byelection.

Wondering why the State government took so many years for the decision, Sanjay sought to know why the Chief Minister was blaming the Centre for stalling the Bill, when it was within the State government’s jurisdiction to do it.

Addressing the people at Malkajgiri Crossroads during his padayatra, the BJP leaders wondered why the Chief Minister failed to issue pattas to tribals for podu lands and why Girijana Bandhu was not implemented in the last eight years.

“In the issue of Gurrampodu ST lands, it was BJP workers who were tortured and sent to jail for 30 days. People know who has been perpetrating atrocities against the STs,” Sanjay said, adding that BJP will not keep quiet if ST reservation hike was not implemented immediately as promised.

Calling the Chief Minister ‘pedda Razakar,’ he demanded Rao to apologise to the people of Telangana for not uttering a word against the Nizam and the atrocities by the Razakars, during his Telangana Integration Day speech on Saturday. Sanjay said that the Chief Minister was silent on the issue as he was scared of the AIMIM.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao BJP Bandi Sanjay ST reservations
India Matters
Vinesh Phogat. (Photo | PTI)
We are athletes, not robots: Vinesh Phogat lashes out at critics on social media.
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav with party workers after being stopped during their march towards UP Vidhan Bhavan in Lucknow. Monday. (Photo | PTI)
Samajwadi Party's march towards UP Assembly stopped midway
Inspector General of Police Gurpreet Deo with senior police officers addresses a press conference after objectionable videos of several women students were allegedly posted on social media. | PTI
Chandigarh varsity students end stir after assurance from officials; holidays till Sept 25
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan addresses a press conference at Raj Bhavan, in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala Governor shares with media video clip of 2019 heckling incident

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp