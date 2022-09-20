Home States Telangana

ED raids builder from Karimnagar in Delhi liquor scam case

Alleged transactions worth Rs  2,000 crore from his account to Robin Distilleries and seven other firms were traced.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:03 AM   |  A+A-

Builder Srinivasa Rao  being taken to the ED office for questioning for  his alleged links to Robin Distilleries of Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam case

Builder Srinivasa Rao  being taken to the ED office for questioning for  his alleged links to Robin Distilleries of Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the Delhi liquor scam case

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing their searches in the Delhi excise policy scam case, ED teams raided the residence and offices of one Srinivasa Rao in the city on Monday. It may be recalled that Ramachandran Pillai, one of the accused in the case and owner of Robin Distilleries, and a charted accountant, Gorantla Bucchi Babu, were questioned by the ED sleuths and reportedly found incriminating documents and alleged transactions to the tune of Rs 2,000 crore linked to Srinivasa Rao during searches on Sunday.

Following fresh findings, the ED sleuths sifted through Srinivasa Rao’s companies and residence located in Banjara Hills, Madhapur and Uppal. The ED and CBI searched six locations linked to Ramachandran Pillai, Gorantla Bucchi Babu, Gandra Premsagar, one of the partners in Robin Distilleries, and Boinpally Abhishek, who is connected to Anoo’s, a beauty institution at Madhapur. These led the central agencies to link them to Srinivas Rao, who is said to be a builder from Karimnagar.

Srinivasa Rao allegedly acted as a middleman for Pillai and eight companies including Robin Distilleries. Alleged transactions worth Rs  2,000 crore from his account to Robin Distilleries and seven other firms were traced. In the fresh raid, the ED reportedly seized some incriminating material indicating links to Pillai’s firms.

The raids were reportedly carried out on the complaint of Praveen Kumar, Director, Ministry of Home Affairs, government of India, suspecting criminal conspiracy and falsification of accounts with the objective of gaining undue advantage in the Delhi excise policy. The CBI also has launched a probe into the complaint. Both the central agencies are digging deeper to get to the bottom of the scam and they are likely to conduct more raids in the coming days.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi excise policy scam ED raids Srinivasa Rao
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp