Heavy rain likely in many parts of Telangana

Hyderabad will witness generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershower with lightning and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in many parts of the city.

Published: 20th September 2022 03:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 03:19 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in many parts of the State in the next two days due to an upper air cyclonic circulation formed over Northwest and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Adilabad, Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Jagtial, Sircilla, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Siddipet, Sangareddy, Medak and Kamareddy districts are likely to record heavy rainfall during the next two days.

Hyderabad will witness generally cloudy sky. Light to moderate rain or thundershower with lightning and at times intense spells are very likely to occur in many parts of the city. Surface winds are likely to be North-Westerlies with wind speed around 8-12 kmph. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 31° C and 22° C respectively.

On Monday, a few parts of the State witnessed moderate to heavy rainfall. Gudur in Mahabubabad reported the highest rainfall of 9 cm, followed by Kamareddy (7.3 cm), Dubbaka in Siddipet (6.3 cm) and Thangallapally in Sircilla (6.3 cm).

