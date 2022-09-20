Home States Telangana

Just 44 per cent of Class three students in Telangana can tell time

When it’s 9 am and most schools begin their classes, less than half of the 9-year-olds in Telangana schools can tell the time by looking at a clock.

Published: 20th September 2022 02:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

School, school children, students, Tamil Nadu

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Renuka kalpana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  When it’s 9 am and most schools begin their classes, less than half of the 9-year-olds in Telangana schools can tell the time by looking at a clock. Recent statistics by Foundational Learning Study (FLS) show that only 44 per cent of Class 3 students in Telangana can tell time correctly while 41 per cent can do so if given a hint. The remaining 15 per cent have no clue on how to read the clock.

The FLS was conducted by the NCERT in collaboration with the Union Ministry of Education in March, 2022 to find out what Class 3 students are able to do in Foundational Literacy and Numeracy.

The FLS test administrators assessed
Class 3 students in the State and Central government, aided, private, recognised schools in each State. In Telangana, a total of 3,313 students from 349 schools participated in the study, which found that only 40 per cent of those students met global minimum proficiency standards of numeracy. The study also found that 63 per cent of students can identify month, date and day on a calendar correctly.

The students seem to have fared better in languages rather than in numbers. When it came to listening to different texts comprising one to three sentences and matching those with the given pictures, 79 per cent students could do so in English, 87 per cent in Telugu and 83 per cent in Urdu.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NCERT Telangana schools Telangana
India Matters
DMK's A Raja (Photo | Twitter)
Alleged hate speech: TN BJP leader files plaint with Om Birla against DMK's A Raja
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses Council of Mayors and Deputy Mayors of BJP in Gujarat, via video conferencing from Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi calls for decentralisation of urban planning, says it should be done at state level
Bombay High Court (Photo | PTI)
Bombay HC orders demolition of unauthorised construction at Union minister Narayan Rane's bungalow
Rescue operation underway after a portion of a boundary wall of a housing society collapsed, at Jal Vayu Vihar in Noida on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Four dead, nine injured as housing society wall collapses in Noida

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp