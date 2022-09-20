Mines assistant director asked to appear before Telangana High Court

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the Assistant Director (Mines & Geology), Nizamabad district, to appear before it in person on October 20, 2022, for failing to stop illegal mining in the Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area of Nizamabad district, which is causing the erosion of limited natural resources and harming the rich flora and fauna.

Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader informed the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy that the Assistant Director (Mines and Geology), Nizamabad was the competent authority and is responsible for ensuring that no illegal mining occurs in the Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area of Nizamabad district.

Though the Assistant Director is not party to the Public Interest Litigation, he was approached multiple times and told to guarantee that no unlawful mining occurs and that the problem is being adjudicated before the High Court, but there was no action.

After hearing the Special Government Pleader’s arguments, the Division Bench asked the Registry to notify the Assistant Director Mines and Geology to appear in person before the Court on October 20, 2022.

The court was hearing a petition filed by K Kondal Rao, a social activist in Hyderabad, seeking action by the Telangana government against anybody who is directly or indirectly involved in unlawful mining in the Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area of Nizamabad district.

SEEKS ACTION

The court was hearing a petition filed by K Kondal Rao, a social activist, seeking action by the Telangana government against the unlawful mining in the Mamidi-pally Chinnapur forest area

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday ordered the Assistant Director (Mines & Geology), Nizamabad district, to appear before it in person on October 20, 2022, for failing to stop illegal mining in the Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area of Nizamabad district, which is causing the erosion of limited natural resources and harming the rich flora and fauna. Sanjeev Kumar, Special Government Pleader informed the Division Bench of Chief Justice Ujjal Bhuyan and Justice C V Bhaskar Reddy that the Assistant Director (Mines and Geology), Nizamabad was the competent authority and is responsible for ensuring that no illegal mining occurs in the Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area of Nizamabad district. Though the Assistant Director is not party to the Public Interest Litigation, he was approached multiple times and told to guarantee that no unlawful mining occurs and that the problem is being adjudicated before the High Court, but there was no action. After hearing the Special Government Pleader’s arguments, the Division Bench asked the Registry to notify the Assistant Director Mines and Geology to appear in person before the Court on October 20, 2022. The court was hearing a petition filed by K Kondal Rao, a social activist in Hyderabad, seeking action by the Telangana government against anybody who is directly or indirectly involved in unlawful mining in the Mamidipally Chinnapur forest area of Nizamabad district. SEEKS ACTION The court was hearing a petition filed by K Kondal Rao, a social activist, seeking action by the Telangana government against the unlawful mining in the Mamidi-pally Chinnapur forest area