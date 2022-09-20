Operation Munugode: Congress targets 250 votes in each booth in Telangana

B kartheek By

Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : The Congress has set a target to secure at least 250 votes in each of the 298 polling booths in the impending Munugode byelection to defeat the candidates of the BJP and TRS. If everything goes as planned, Congress hopes to get 74,500 votes to win the election comfortably. In a bid to achieve this, the Congress’ top leaders have started touring the poll-bound constituency.

As the bypoll has turned out to be a three-cornered contest with former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the BJP, the Congress has set itself a target to maintain a minimum vote base at the booth level. The party has also assigned in-charges at the booth level to retain their votes.

Moreover, the grand old party has assigned an MLA and MPs as the mandal in-charges and co-in-charges. The in-charges were told to be in the constituency after the Telangana Independence Day (September 17) celebrations.

Cong candidate launches door-to-door campaign

CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, and convener of strategy and campaign committee for the Munugode byelection Ramreddy Damodar Reddy are already camping in the constituency, guiding the party booth-level workers on how to win the confidence of voters.

During his interaction with his party functionaries, Vikramarka appealed to them to give a message to the people to put an end to “dictatorial BJP and TRS which are murdering the democracy”.

He also asked his party workers to highlight the increase of State debts in TRS and BJP regimes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi has already launched a door-to-door campaign even before the election notification is issued.

She is focusing on the underdevelopment of the constituency and pending irrigation projects in her campaign. Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who is in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is likely to intensify his campaign after his return from Kerala.

NIZAMABAD : The Congress has set a target to secure at least 250 votes in each of the 298 polling booths in the impending Munugode byelection to defeat the candidates of the BJP and TRS. If everything goes as planned, Congress hopes to get 74,500 votes to win the election comfortably. In a bid to achieve this, the Congress’ top leaders have started touring the poll-bound constituency. As the bypoll has turned out to be a three-cornered contest with former Congress MLA Komatireddy Rajagopal Reddy joining the BJP, the Congress has set itself a target to maintain a minimum vote base at the booth level. The party has also assigned in-charges at the booth level to retain their votes. Moreover, the grand old party has assigned an MLA and MPs as the mandal in-charges and co-in-charges. The in-charges were told to be in the constituency after the Telangana Independence Day (September 17) celebrations. Cong candidate launches door-to-door campaign CLP leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, Mulugu MLA Seethakka, and convener of strategy and campaign committee for the Munugode byelection Ramreddy Damodar Reddy are already camping in the constituency, guiding the party booth-level workers on how to win the confidence of voters. During his interaction with his party functionaries, Vikramarka appealed to them to give a message to the people to put an end to “dictatorial BJP and TRS which are murdering the democracy”. He also asked his party workers to highlight the increase of State debts in TRS and BJP regimes. On the other hand, Congress candidate Palvai Sravanthi has already launched a door-to-door campaign even before the election notification is issued. She is focusing on the underdevelopment of the constituency and pending irrigation projects in her campaign. Meanwhile, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy who is in the Bharat Jodo Yatra of Rahul Gandhi is likely to intensify his campaign after his return from Kerala.