Pact with TRS? No way, says TPCC working president

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that neither the BJP nor the TRS had anything to do with the Telangana Liberation movement.

Published: 20th September 2022 02:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2022 02:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : TPCC working president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has said that there was no question of an alliance with TRS in the 2023 elections. Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said: “The Congress will come to power in the State.”

He said that the BJP was playing a game with the TRS to weaken the Congress. This was the reason why the BJP was spreading rumours that the TRS and Congress would have an electoral understanding. Referring to Munugode bypoll, he said that the Congress will win, setting the tone for capturing power in the State.  

Mahesh Kumar Goud said that neither the BJP nor the TRS had anything to do with the Telangana Liberation movement. However, they were trying to use the event to their political advantage. In fact, it was the Congress which liberated Telangana.

