Telangana minor girl drinks pesticide mistaking it for soft drink, dies

Her parents, Rajesh and Lavanya, who found the girl frothing and writhing, rushed her to the Asifabad government hospital where she died in the afternoon.

20th September 2022

ADILABAD: A five-year-old girl died on Monday after drinking pesticide stored in a soft drink bottle in the neighbour’s house at Bheempur village in Asifabad mandal. The girl, G Sanvika, might have mistaken the liquid for cool drink as it was stored in a soft drink bottle, said police.

Her parents, Rajesh and Lavanya, who found the girl frothing and writhing, rushed her to the Asifabad government hospital where she died in the afternoon. Sanvika’s parents had bought new clothes for her to celebrate her birthday on Wednesday. The heartbroken parents dressed the body of the girl in her new birthday clothes and laid her to rest.

