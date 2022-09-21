Home States Telangana

Bullettu Bandi dance fame officer in ACB net

The officer was caught red-handed in the municipal office at Badangpet while taking the bribe in cash.

Published: 21st September 2022 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st September 2022 03:29 AM   |  A+A-

Akula Ashok

Akula Ashok

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Akula Ashok, a town planning officer in Badangpet Municipal Corporation, whose baraat video, in which his bride is seen dancing to the Bullettu Bandi song, went viral in 2021, landed himself in a hot mess on Tuesday. He was trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a businessman — A Devender Reddy, for issuing permissions for construction of buildings.

Devender Reddy, who approached the ACB with a complaint, is a resident of JB Colony, Saroornagar. He wanted to build houses on the plots he owned and approached the Town Planning Board for permits when Ashok demanded bribe.

The officer was caught red-handed in the municipal office at Badangpet while taking the bribe in cash. ACB officials also trapped an architect named A Srinivasa Rao who was working in tandem with Ashok.  

The real-life video of Ashok’s wedding celebrations in which his bride is seen dancing in gay abandon to the Bullettu Bandi song (originally sung by Mohana Bhogaraju) in August 2021, has gathered a mammoth 19 million views so far. Ashok is seen blushing shyly as his better half dances in joy, only to join in a bit later. The video made the couple a household name at the time.

VIRAL VIDEO
The real-life video of Ashok’s wedding celebrations in which his bride is seen dancing in gay abandon to the Bullettu Bandi song (originally sung by Mohana Bhogaraju) in August 2021, has gathered a mammoth
19 million views so far.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
ACB Anti-Corruption Bureau Akula Ashok Bullettu Bandi
India Matters
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan during a press conference at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)
Amid confrontation with govt, Kerala Guv gives assent to five Bills considering "people's welfare"
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar expresses gratitude to Mamata for abstaining in VP election
Image for representational purpose only. (File | Photo)
ADB cuts India's GDP growth forecast for FY23 to 7 per cent on high inflation, monetary tightening 
Police personnel keep vigil outside Lovely Professional University, after protests erupted on Tuesday night in Jalandhar on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Kerala student commits suicide at private university in Punjab, protests break out

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp