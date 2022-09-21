Bullettu Bandi dance fame officer in ACB net

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Akula Ashok, a town planning officer in Badangpet Municipal Corporation, whose baraat video, in which his bride is seen dancing to the Bullettu Bandi song, went viral in 2021, landed himself in a hot mess on Tuesday. He was trapped by Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials while taking a bribe of Rs 30,000 from a businessman — A Devender Reddy, for issuing permissions for construction of buildings.

Devender Reddy, who approached the ACB with a complaint, is a resident of JB Colony, Saroornagar. He wanted to build houses on the plots he owned and approached the Town Planning Board for permits when Ashok demanded bribe.

The officer was caught red-handed in the municipal office at Badangpet while taking the bribe in cash. ACB officials also trapped an architect named A Srinivasa Rao who was working in tandem with Ashok.

The real-life video of Ashok’s wedding celebrations in which his bride is seen dancing in gay abandon to the Bullettu Bandi song (originally sung by Mohana Bhogaraju) in August 2021, has gathered a mammoth 19 million views so far. Ashok is seen blushing shyly as his better half dances in joy, only to join in a bit later. The video made the couple a household name at the time.

